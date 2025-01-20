AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

