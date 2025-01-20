Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,379,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $42,610,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 522.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,134,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 951,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

