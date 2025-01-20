Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 9,780,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

