Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 954,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 315,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15.
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
