Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 954,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMPY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 315,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.