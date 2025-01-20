ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,577.0 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $7.35 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
