Analyzing Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Volatility & Risk

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electriq Power and Environmental Tectonics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $1.66 million 0.00 $10.44 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $43.31 million 0.55 $1.82 million $0.48 5.26

Profitability

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Environmental Tectonics.

This table compares Electriq Power and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52% Environmental Tectonics 11.76% -57.87% 15.60%

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Electriq Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

