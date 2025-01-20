Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

