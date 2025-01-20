Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $120.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

