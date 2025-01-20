Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $38.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LHM Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,107,000 after buying an additional 125,360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $234.62 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

