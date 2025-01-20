Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 339,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $135.40 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

