Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $14.98 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,302,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

