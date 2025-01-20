Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 23.5% – Time to Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50. 292,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 139,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -3.71.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.