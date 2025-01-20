Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 13.6% – What’s Next?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 219,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 136,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 13.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

