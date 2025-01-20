Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

ARCC stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

