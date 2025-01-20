ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

