Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 110.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total transaction of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $604.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

