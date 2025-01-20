Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

