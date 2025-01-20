Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $190.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.22 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

