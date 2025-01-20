Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.50 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $456.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $469.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

