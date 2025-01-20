Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.63.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $136.67 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

