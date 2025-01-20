Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000.

Shares of BALT stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

