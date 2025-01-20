Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,892 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.65.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.42. The company has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.28 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.