Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Credicorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $181.80 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $146.05 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

