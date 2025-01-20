Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,713 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

INTU stock opened at $604.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $646.09 and its 200-day moving average is $636.93. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total transaction of $5,063,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,304,518.24. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

