Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,962,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,536,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

