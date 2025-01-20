Asia Pacific Electronic Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,386.42 (APECOIN)

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $8,386.42 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,579.40 or 0.99487744 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107,056.64 or 0.99004305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Profile

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was first traded on June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official website is www.apecoin.io. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official message board is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official.

Buying and Selling Asia Pacific Electronic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 0.02896873 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,390.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Pacific Electronic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asia Pacific Electronic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asia Pacific Electronic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

