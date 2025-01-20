ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ASML were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML stock opened at $756.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $706.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

