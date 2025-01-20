AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.