Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 190,989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $408,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 896,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,852,000 after purchasing an additional 302,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

