Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,951,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 5,363,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$9.18 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of C$8.55 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.07.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

