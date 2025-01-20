Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,951,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 5,363,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIF opened at C$9.18 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of C$8.55 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.07.
About Bank of Ireland Group
