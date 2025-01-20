Baugh & Associates LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWF opened at $406.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $304.85 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

