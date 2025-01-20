Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $927,000 Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

AVEM stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

