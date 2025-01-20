BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,725 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $222.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.