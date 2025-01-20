BigSur Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL opened at $66.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

