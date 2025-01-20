BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23,886.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $211.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.