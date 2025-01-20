BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

On January 13, 2025, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its upcoming participation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company is set to present at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, in San Francisco.

As per the disclosure, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will be sharing slides related to its drug discovery and development programs during the webcast presentation. These slides will be available for viewing on Monday, January 13, 2025, on the Events & Presentations section of the company’s Investor Relations website.

In a bid to keep investors informed, the company regularly disseminates crucial information, including news releases and business updates on its Investor Relations website. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals employs its website as a platform to disclose significant, nonpublic information and to adhere to its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors are encouraged to monitor the company’s Investor Relations website alongside tracking press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts for comprehensive insights into the company’s operations.

The 8-K filing also outlined BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ contact details for investor inquiries and noted that the company’s Chief Legal Officer, Alane Barnes, signed the report. Moving forward, the company seems geared towards engaging with investors and stakeholders through various channels to ensure transparency and effective communication.

This SEC filing signifies BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to maintaining open communication with its investor community while sharing valuable insights into its drug development programs and upcoming presentations at prominent industry conferences.

For more information regarding BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and its participation in the conference, interested parties can refer to the official Investor Relations website of the company.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

