Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,606,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,630.60. The trade was a 1.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,094,935 shares in the company, valued at $36,381,073.95. This represents a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 315,000 shares of company stock worth $393,500. Company insiders own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,874,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.15 on Monday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

