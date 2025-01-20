BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%.
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
