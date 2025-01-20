BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 374,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

