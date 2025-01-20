Bowman & Co S.C. Has $3.88 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $92.02 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,149. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

