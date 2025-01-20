Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. BOX has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,983.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $395,385.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.