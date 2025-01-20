Bremer Bank National Association Sells 111 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $406.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $304.85 and a one year high of $419.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

