Bremer Bank National Association Sells 544 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 228,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

