Bricktown Capital LLC Sells 8,183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bricktown Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 54,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.21 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

