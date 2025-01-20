Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.77 and a 12 month high of $123.64.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

