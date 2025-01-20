Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 3.9 %

TD stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.