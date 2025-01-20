Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk stock opened at $124.42 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $112.89. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

