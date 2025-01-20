Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 97,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

