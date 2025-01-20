Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 301,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.19 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.