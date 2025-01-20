Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,573,009. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

