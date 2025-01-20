Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 190 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $135.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

